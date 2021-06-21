2019 Audi S5

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Listing ID: 7524461

7524461 VIN: WAUR4AF50KA063954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 12,170 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Seat-Massage

