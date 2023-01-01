Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW 2 Series

28,996 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 2 Series

2019 BMW 2 Series

M240i|XDRIVE|COUPE|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LEATHER|+++

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 2 Series

M240i|XDRIVE|COUPE|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LEATHER|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 9607258
  2. 9607258
  3. 9607258
  4. 9607258
  5. 9607258
  6. 9607258
  7. 9607258
  8. 9607258
  9. 9607258
  10. 9607258
  11. 9607258
  12. 9607258
  13. 9607258
  14. 9607258
  15. 9607258
  16. 9607258
  17. 9607258
  18. 9607258
  19. 9607258
  20. 9607258
  21. 9607258
  22. 9607258
  23. 9607258
  24. 9607258
  25. 9607258
  26. 9607258
  27. 9607258
  28. 9607258
  29. 9607258
  30. 9607258
  31. 9607258
  32. 9607258
  33. 9607258
  34. 9607258
  35. 9607258
  36. 9607258
  37. 9607258
  38. 9607258
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9607258
  • Stock #: M5127
  • VIN: WBA2J7C57KVD61057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M5127
  • Mileage 28,996 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, MPERFORMANCE V6 POWERED, M BRAKES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD PLAYER, PREMIUM M ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2018 Maserati Levant...
 62,272 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 126,962 KM
$33,987 + tax & lic
2019 McLaren 540C NO...
 34,492 KM
$199,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory