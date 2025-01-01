Menu
Account
Sign In
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2019 BMW 3 Series

141,139 KM

Details Description

$26,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive|AWD|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER|LED|BACKUPCAM|

Watch This Vehicle
12299492

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive|AWD|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER|LED|BACKUPCAM|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,139KM
VIN WBA5R7C59KAJ83078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6394
  • Mileage 141,139 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv|QUATTRO|S-LINE|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv|QUATTRO|S-LINE|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++ 64,140 KM $36,993 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX Premium|IVT|SUNROOF|HEATEDSEATS|SIRIUSXM|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX Premium|IVT|SUNROOF|HEATEDSEATS|SIRIUSXM|+++ 59,235 KM $25,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|AMBIENT|360CAM|LEATHER|LED| for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|AMBIENT|360CAM|LEATHER|LED| 136,374 KM $27,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 3 Series