$23,985+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i //M PKG | PANO | LIKE NEW | LOADED
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i //M PKG | PANO | LIKE NEW | LOADED
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
437-494-3945
$23,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,629KM
VIN WBA5R7C50KAJ78576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 160,629 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PKG! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS GO, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Total Auto Sales
437-494-3945
2019 BMW 3 Series