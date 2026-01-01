2019 BMW 3 Series

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** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** SERVICED AT BMW, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PKG! HEATED FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, LEG EXTENSION FOR FRONT PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2019 BMW 3 Series

134,323 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 BMW 3 Series

//M PKG | BMW SERVICED | PANO | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
14537040

2019 BMW 3 Series

//M PKG | BMW SERVICED | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
134,323KM
VIN WBA5R7C50KAJ82871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 134,323 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** SERVICED AT BMW, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PKG! HEATED FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, LEG EXTENSION FOR FRONT PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2019 BMW 3 Series