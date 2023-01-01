Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW 3 Series

64,866 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,866KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9471906
  • VIN: WBA5R7C56KAJ80106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2019 BMW 3 Series 33...
 64,866 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 PROGRES...
 128,091 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac Escala...
 4,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory