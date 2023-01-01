2019 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 9 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9789484

9789484 Stock #: 5732

5732 VIN: WBA5R7C51KAJ85732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 5732

Mileage 22,949 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.