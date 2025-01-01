2019 BMW 4 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
Special Finance Price: $34,999 | Cash Price: $36,499 2019 BMW 440i xDrive - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - 6-Speed Manual, M Package, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More. Odometer: 149,000 KM. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included. FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies. We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2019 BMW 4 Series

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive - M-PKG|6SPD-MANAUL|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12781295

2019 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive - M-PKG|6SPD-MANAUL|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12781295
  2. 12781295
  3. 12781295
  4. 12781295
  5. 12781295
  6. 12781295
  7. 12781295
  8. 12781295
  9. 12781295
  10. 12781295
  11. 12781295
  12. 12781295
  13. 12781295
  14. 12781295
  15. 12781295
  16. 12781295
  17. 12781295
  18. 12781295
  19. 12781295
  20. 12781295
  21. 12781295
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
VIN WBA4W9C53KAF94866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F94866
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $34,999 | Cash Price: $36,499 2019 BMW 440i xDrive - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - 6-Speed Manual, M Package, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More. Odometer: 149,000 KM. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included. FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies. We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V
2.81 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Perf RFT

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive - M-PKG|6SPD-MANAUL|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive - M-PKG|6SPD-MANAUL|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA 149,000 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC - AMG-PKG|PANOROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC - AMG-PKG|PANOROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT 125,000 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class GLS580 4MATIC - DISTRONIC|BURMESTER|MASSAGE|HUD|BLINDSPOT for sale in North York, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class GLS580 4MATIC - DISTRONIC|BURMESTER|MASSAGE|HUD|BLINDSPOT 76,000 KM $74,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2019 BMW 4 Series