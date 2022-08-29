Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW i8

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$146,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$146,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

Contact Seller
2019 BMW i8

2019 BMW i8

ROADSTER HEADS UP DISPLAY NAVI REAR VIEW

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW i8

ROADSTER HEADS UP DISPLAY NAVI REAR VIEW

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

  1. 9011725
  2. 9011725
  3. 9011725
  4. 9011725
  5. 9011725
  6. 9011725
  7. 9011725
  8. 9011725
  9. 9011725
  10. 9011725
  11. 9011725
  12. 9011725
  13. 9011725
  14. 9011725
  15. 9011725
  16. 9011725
  17. 9011725
  18. 9011725
  19. 9011725
  20. 9011725
  21. 9011725
  22. 9011725
  23. 9011725
  24. 9011725
  25. 9011725
  26. 9011725
  27. 9011725
  28. 9011725
  29. 9011725
  30. 9011725
  31. 9011725
  32. 9011725
  33. 9011725
  34. 9011725
  35. 9011725
  36. 9011725
  37. 9011725
  38. 9011725
  39. 9011725
  40. 9011725
Contact Seller

$146,888

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9011725
  • Stock #: D10619
  • VIN: WBY2Z6C59K7D10619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D10619
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Ontario Vehicle, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heads Up Display, All Wheel Drive, Heated Seat, Soft Top Convertible, Air Condition, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $1299, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
Heads-Up Display
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autopia Cars

2019 BMW i8 ROADSTER...
 35,000 KM
$146,888 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A6 2.0T PR...
 67,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Audi SQ5 TECHNI...
 19,500 KM
$75,000 + tax & lic

Email Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Call Dealer

416-574-XXXX

(click to show)

416-574-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory