$28,985+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X3
//M PKG | RED LEATHER | HARMAN KARDON | 360 CAMERA
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
437-494-3945
$28,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,746KM
VIN 5UXTR9C57KLD96848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 111,746 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, DIRECT FROM BMW, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RED DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER, HEAD UP DISPLAY, MUST SEE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PKG, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR WINDOW SHADES FOR PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE !!**
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
2019 BMW X3