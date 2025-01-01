$30,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 BMW X4
xDrive30i LEATHER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF
2019 BMW X4
xDrive30i LEATHER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,850KM
VIN 5UXUJ3C50KLG54488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 117,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Navigation, Leather, Has Books, TPMS System
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 421,998 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2023 Honda HR-V Sport apple carplay, rear camera, leather seat coverings 39,890 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES ES 76,746 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Email Dynamic Fine Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Dynamic Fine Motors
-
2019 BMW X4