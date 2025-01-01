Menu
Sunroof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Navigation, Leather, Has Books, TPMS System

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca

2019 BMW X4

117,850 KM

Details Description

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X4

xDrive30i LEATHER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF

12723033

2019 BMW X4

xDrive30i LEATHER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,850KM
VIN 5UXUJ3C50KLG54488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Navigation, Leather, Has Books, TPMS System


Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.


5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$30,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

2019 BMW X4