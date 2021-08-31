2019 BMW X4

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$59,998 + taxes & licensing 9 , 8 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8040937

8040937 Stock #: 1425389197

1425389197 VIN: 5UXUJ3C5XKLG56247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 9,801 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

