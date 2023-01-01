$42,985+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X4
//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
89,943KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9902507
- Stock #: 6C3714
- VIN: 5UXUJ3C59KLG55106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 89,943 KM
Vehicle Description
** ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! SERVICED AT BMW!! **
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FOR FINANCING PLEASE APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
** GORGEOUS ALPINE WHITE OVER PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SEATS, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL , //M SPORT SUSPENSION, 20 INCH //M SPORT RIMS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED LIGHTS, SMARTPHONE CONNECT, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, LED LIGHTS, POWER TAILGATE, RAIN SENSOR, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, GESTURE CONTROL, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, DRIVING ASSISTANT, TRAILER COUPLING, COMFORT ACCESS, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
