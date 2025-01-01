$42,985+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X5
//M SPORT | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825
$42,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,486KM
VIN 5UXCR6C56KLL23062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 117,486 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! LOCAL ONTARIO! DEALER SERVICED FROM BMW!
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM COGNAC LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADES, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
2019 BMW X5