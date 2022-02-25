$77,982+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$77,982
+ taxes & licensing
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
416-840-3292
2019 BMW X5
2019 BMW X5
xDrive 40i - Roof - Nav - Leather
Location
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
416-840-3292
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$77,982
+ taxes & licensing
21,528KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8295396
- Stock #: UMT1561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UMT1561
- Mileage 21,528 KM
Vehicle Description
We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation. All vehicles financed include 1 YEAR complimentary WALKAWAY PROTECTION.
Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us.
Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing.
Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation.
Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself.
Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders.
Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.
No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise.
Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA.
Vehicles are Certified and Detailed in and out when you get one from us.
we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati.
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7