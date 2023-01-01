Menu
2019 BMW X5

102,012 KM

Details Description

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|AMBIENT|HUD|LED|+++

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|AMBIENT|HUD|LED|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,012KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9616078
  • Stock #: M5140
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C50KLK88020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5140
  • Mileage 102,012 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** SPORTS ACTIVITY VEHICLE FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, TWINPOWER TURBO POWERED, HEADS UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ARM REST HEATING, TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED CUPHOLDERS, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

