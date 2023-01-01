$64,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-464-0622
2019 BMW X7
xDrive40i|MPACKAGE|NAV|3DCAM|HUD|HARMANKARDON|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$64,995
- Listing ID: 10282185
- Stock #: M5405
- VIN: 5UXCW2C55KLB43608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,665 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PACKAGE, XDRIVE AWD, TWINPOWER TURBO, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, BMW LASER HEADLIGHTS, BMW SKY LOUNGE SUNROOF, PREMIUM GLASS GEAR SHIFTER, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED CUPHOLDERS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ARMREST HEATING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DRIVER ATTENTION CAMERA, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, SIDE COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, AUTOMATIC LANE CHANGE, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AUTOMATIC PARKING, BACKUP ASSISTANT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI SUNROOF, POWER DUAL DOOR TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WINDOW SHADES, REAR POWER RECLINING SEATS, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!
