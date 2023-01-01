Menu
2019 BMW X7

105,665 KM

Details Description

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 BMW X7

2019 BMW X7

xDrive40i|MPACKAGE|NAV|3DCAM|HUD|HARMANKARDON|+++

2019 BMW X7

xDrive40i|MPACKAGE|NAV|3DCAM|HUD|HARMANKARDON|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10282185
  • Stock #: M5405
  • VIN: 5UXCW2C55KLB43608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5405
  • Mileage 105,665 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PACKAGE, XDRIVE AWD, TWINPOWER TURBO, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, BMW LASER HEADLIGHTS, BMW SKY LOUNGE SUNROOF, PREMIUM GLASS GEAR SHIFTER, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED CUPHOLDERS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ARMREST HEATING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DRIVER ATTENTION CAMERA, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, SIDE COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, AUTOMATIC LANE CHANGE, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AUTOMATIC PARKING, BACKUP ASSISTANT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI SUNROOF, POWER DUAL DOOR TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WINDOW SHADES, REAR POWER RECLINING SEATS, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

