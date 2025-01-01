Menu
2019 Buick Encore

106,135 KM

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore

Preferred AWD

12853250

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred AWD

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,135KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJESB7KB713016

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UYDF0001A
  • Mileage 106,135 KM

2019 Buick Encore AWD ,


What to Expect at Mid Toronto Auto Sales

  • Upfront Pricing: No Haggling, No Hassles. We offer our best price upfront for a transparent and stress-free car buying experience.

  • Peace of Mind: Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase.

  • Safety Guaranteed: All vehicles exceed Ontario safety standards through our comprehensive reconditioning process.

  • Family-Friendly Focus: We'll help you find the perfect car to fit your family's needs and budget.

  • Flexible Financing: Explore our Flexible low-rate financing solutions (On Approved Credit). Pre-approval applications are welcome.

  • Industry-Leading Warranties: Get peace of mind with our exceptional warranty and coverage options,

Please Call 416-840-3292 or e-mail us for More info. We Look Forward to Your Visit At 2401 Dufferin St, Toronto, M6E 3S7. www.midtorontoautosales.com AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

Mid Toronto Auto Sales Promises and Commitments to Valuable Customers.
  • Extensive Financing Options: Partnering with over 20 financial institutions, we offer competitive rates for all credit situations, from good to bad credit, including those with past financial challenges like consumer proposals and bankruptcies.
  • Transparent Pricing: Our prices are updated regularly to reflect current market conditions, saving you time and eliminating the need for extensive negotiations.
  • Competitive Pricing: We strive for competitive pricing. Compare our offers to other dealerships and discover the Mid Toronto Auto Sales advantage.
  • Peace of Mind: Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase.
  • Financing Focus: Please note that the advertised prices are based on financed purchases. A surcharge of $500 will apply to cash, draft, money order, certified check, etc., to mitigate the risk of fraudulent transactions and prevent non-retail purchases.
  • Onsite Credit Expertise: Our in-house credit specialists can quickly assess your application, regardless of your credit history. We also offer affiliate debt reduction assistance.
  • Convenient Location: Located on Dufferin Street, just minutes from Yorkdale Mall, we are easily accessible to car buyers throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
  • Multilingual Support: We are proud to serve a diverse clientele and offer support in multiple languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian.
  • IAG Partnership: As a member of the International Auto Group, we leverage the expertise and resources of renowned dealerships such as Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Coventry North Jaguar Land Rover.
  • Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, errors or omissions may occur. Please verify all information with Mid Toronto Auto Sales directly

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
$18,998

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2019 Buick Encore