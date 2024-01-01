2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 8pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Certification available for an additional $695. * Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification for an additional $695.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 8pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 8pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.</span></p>

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

88,176 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

4WD 4dr Platinum

11913473

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

4WD 4dr Platinum

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,176KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYS4KKJ2KR369112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV