$26,980+ tax & licensing
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
RS
Location
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
99,674KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9778273
- VIN: 1G1FB1RX9K0139551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 99,674 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7