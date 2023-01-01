2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$26,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 6 7 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9778273

9778273 VIN: 1G1FB1RX9K0139551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 99,674 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.