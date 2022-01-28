Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

83,014 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,014KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8190036
  • Stock #: L1430
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM0K7107737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,014 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

