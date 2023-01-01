$36,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Perfect Auto Corp
416-740-0205
2019 Chevrolet Express
2019 Chevrolet Express
2500
Location
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
416-740-0205
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
125,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9961436
- Stock #: 1444
- VIN: 1GCWGAFG4K1300444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 1444
- Mileage 125,714 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - 6.0 L GAS - 135 WHEEL BASE - BACK UP CAMERA - DIVIDER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Perfect Auto Corp
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4