2019 Chevrolet Express

125,714 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2019 Chevrolet Express

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

125,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9961436
  • Stock #: 1444
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFG4K1300444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 1444
  • Mileage 125,714 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - 6.0 L GAS - 135 WHEEL BASE - BACK UP CAMERA - DIVIDER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

