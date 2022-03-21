Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

60,555 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888
Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

LT 1 WITH SUNROOF AND BACKUP CAMERA

LT 1 WITH SUNROOF AND BACKUP CAMERA

Location

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

60,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8761865
  Stock #: 723083
  VIN: KL8CD6SAXKC723083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,555 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE. ONLY 1.4l ENGINE.  GREAT ON GAS.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

416-901-4500
