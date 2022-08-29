Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

300S

2019 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 9153724
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG5KH628944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
WiFi Hotspot
Systems Monitor
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
8.4" Touchscreen
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Rear Illuminated Cup Holders
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
300S Grille w/Black Chrome Surround
TIRES: 235/55R19 BSW AS PERFORMANCE
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

