Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

181,000 KM

Details Description

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 10030635
  2. 10030635
  3. 10030635
  4. 10030635
  5. 10030635
  6. 10030635
  7. 10030635
  8. 10030635
  9. 10030635
  10. 10030635
  11. 10030635
  12. 10030635
  13. 10030635
  14. 10030635
  15. 10030635
Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
181,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030635
  • Stock #: farsfe
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR596524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # farsfe
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, stow and go, automatic, air conditioner, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, keyless entry, excellent condition, certified, 181000 KMs, 19,500 null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2016 Chevrolet Expre...
 340,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Expre...
 325,000 MI
$14,500 + tax & lic
2008 International f...
 200,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory