2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$17,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10030635

10030635 Stock #: farsfe

farsfe VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR596524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # farsfe

Mileage 181,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.