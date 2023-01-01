Menu
Stow &Go *Back-Up Camera. This is a Financing price: $23880, the vehicle pricing will increase by $1200 with any other form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999) if not Certified and E-tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

78,000 KM

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 2WD

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 2WD

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8KR642666

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-XXXX

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan