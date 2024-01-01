2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
<p>MINIVAN ........ SXT PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE ........ 7 PASSENGERS WITH STOW&GO SEATING ......... AUTOMATIC .......... CLOTH AND LEATHER INT. .......... 4 CAPTAIN CHAIRS ........ POWER SEAT .......... POWER SLIDING DOORS ......... REAR A/C AND HEAT ............ PUSH START ............ BACKUP CAMERA ............ APPLE CARPLAY ......... BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ........ HEATED STEERING ...... POWER SEATS ........ KEYLESS GO ......... REMOTE START .........  FOG LIGHTS .......  VOICE COMMAND ......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.....</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN</span>? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:<br /><br /></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span>FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT</span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS<br /><br /> </span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........<br /><br /></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br /><br /></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR DODGE</span> IN 3 EASY STEPS:<br /><br /></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span> CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL <a href=mailto:INFO@NEXCAR.CA%20%3cbr>INFO@NEXCAR.CA</a></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><br /><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>2 </span></strong>-  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;>1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>3 </span></strong>- <span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE</span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br /><br /></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS</span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> DODGE GRAND CARAVAN</span> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; color: black;>IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........<br /><br /></span></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:<br /></span></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=white-space: pre-line; font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.<br /><br /><br /></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:<br /></span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><br /></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....</span></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;><br /><br /></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>DISCLAIMER: </span>**ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.</span></p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

149,158 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS STOW&GO P.S/DOORS P/TAILGATE

12030847

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS STOW&GO P.S/DOORS P/TAILGATE

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,158KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 149,158 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan