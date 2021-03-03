Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

56,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

1-888-349-6329

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6631904
  • Stock #: SP0517
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR637384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

