2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35,141 KM

Details Features

$33,050

+ tax & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

SE

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

35,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9006976
  • Stock #: P5910
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR697501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5910
  • Mileage 35,141 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Reading Lights
Rear fascia scuff pad
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
2nd Row Overhead DVD Console
Fixed antenna
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Remote USB Port
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
RADIO: 430
Radio: 130
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Black Side Roof Rails
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black headlamp bezels
Black bodyside mouldings
17" wheel covers
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Bodyside Moldings
UConnect Hands-Free Group
17" x 6.5" steel wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Bumpers: body-color
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Blacktop Package
Single DVD Entertainment
Blacktop Package w/PXR Paint
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
Black Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
2nd Row Bench w/Rear Stow 'N Go 60/40
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
GVWR: 2 744 kgs (6 050 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
1-Yr SIRIUSXM Radio Service
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
6.5" Touchscreen Display
Uconnect Hands-Free Group w/AT4
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Black

