2019 Dodge Journey
Crossroad - Leather Seats
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9103816
- Stock #: 22238A
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG2KT739258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLACK W
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22238A
- Mileage 49,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2019 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in North York.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 49,198 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Stepping up to this Crossroad trim adds bigger aluminum wheels and chrome accents to the automatic headlights, LED taillamps, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, touring suspension, and heated power mirrors on the exterior for convenience and style. The interior gets upgraded, too with interior leather and color accents, automatic dual zone climate control, and leather seats with a power driver seat on top of the trip computer with compass and outside thermometer, in floor storage bins, illuminated cup holders, and auto dimming rear view mirror. Upgrades to the Uconnect 3 infotainment system include a bigger 8.4-inch touchscreen and SiriusXM. You still get the aux jack, remote USB port, and steering wheel with audio and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Touch Screen, Black And Chrome Exterior, Liquid Graphite Interior Accents, Siriusxm, Uconnect, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDGG2KT739258.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://secure.idealerplus.com/pub/apply/apply4step/2?refdom=goldenmilechrysler.com
Vehicle Features
