2019 Ferrari GTC4

1,662 KM

Details

$339,000

+ tax & licensing
$339,000

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

2019 Ferrari GTC4

2019 Ferrari GTC4

Lusso

2019 Ferrari GTC4

Lusso

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5399090
  • Stock #: 241514
  • VIN: ZFF82WNA9K0241514
$339,000

+ taxes & licensing

1,662KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 241514
  • Mileage 1,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2019 Ferrari GTC4Lusso is like new, and with only 1,662 km! 

 

Powering this GTC4Lusso is a 6.3-litre V12 engine, which can pound out 690 horsepower. This says Ferrari makes the car the most powerful in its segment. The GTC4Lussos brilliant 4RM Evo system is now integrated with rear-wheel steering. 4RM-S (four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering) system was developed around the fourth generation of the Side Slip Control (SSC4) and now also encompasses the E-Diff electronic differential and SCM-E suspension damping.

 

It is a replacement for the less attractive, four-wheel-drive FF, is Maranellos latest fine-tuning of the shooting brake coupe concept, providing four-seat accommodations in a more streamlined, tapered shape that gives it more of a fastback-like profile.

 

The GTC4Lusso offers the very best combination of luxury, practical and speed that Ferrari has to offer, and it is loaded with more than enough configurations.

 

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES: 

Adaptive Headlight with SBL Function

Red Break Callipers

Carbon Fibre Dashboard

Air Vent

Carbon Fibre Driver Zone+Leds

Carbon Fibre Upper Aera

Carbon Fibre Central Bridge

Dash Inserts Carbon Fibre,

Panoramic Roof

Cavallino Stitched on Headrest 

High Emotion Low Emission

Scueria Ferrari Shield

Dual View Front Camera

Yellow Rev, Counter, 20" Forged Diamond Wheels

Spoiler on Panoramic Roof in

Nero Ds

Rear Wiper

Coloured Special Stitching 

 

 

To Learn More Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at (647) 321-1111 

Website: TEDAAUTO.com Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Teda International Auto Group

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

