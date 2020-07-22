2019 Ferrari GTC4

+ taxes & licensing
647-321-1111
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2
647-321-1111
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Our 2019 Ferrari GTC4Lusso is like new, and with only 1,662 km!
Powering this GTC4Lusso is a 6.3-litre V12 engine, which can pound out 690 horsepower. This says Ferrari makes the car the most powerful in its segment. The GTC4Lussos brilliant 4RM Evo system is now integrated with rear-wheel steering. 4RM-S (four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering) system was developed around the fourth generation of the Side Slip Control (SSC4) and now also encompasses the E-Diff electronic differential and SCM-E suspension damping.
It is a replacement for the less attractive, four-wheel-drive FF, is Maranellos latest fine-tuning of the shooting brake coupe concept, providing four-seat accommodations in a more streamlined, tapered shape that gives it more of a fastback-like profile.
The GTC4Lusso offers the very best combination of luxury, practical and speed that Ferrari has to offer, and it is loaded with more than enough configurations.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
Adaptive Headlight with SBL Function
Red Break Callipers
Carbon Fibre Dashboard
Air Vent
Carbon Fibre Driver Zone+Leds
Carbon Fibre Upper Aera
Carbon Fibre Central Bridge
Dash Inserts Carbon Fibre,
Panoramic Roof
Cavallino Stitched on Headrest
High Emotion Low Emission
Scueria Ferrari Shield
Dual View Front Camera
Yellow Rev, Counter, 20" Forged Diamond Wheels
Spoiler on Panoramic Roof in
Nero Ds
Rear Wiper
Coloured Special Stitching
To Learn More Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at (647) 321-1111
Website: TEDAAUTO.com Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2