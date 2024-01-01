$229,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ferrari Portofino
CONVERTIBLE|NO LUX TAX|CERAMICBRAKES|NAV|MAGNERIDE
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # N5975
- Mileage 32,476 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : POWER HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE ROOF, RED CALIPER BREMBO CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES, MAGNERIDE DUAL MODE SUSPENSION, PPF, CARBON FIBRE HUB CAPS, CARBON FIBRE STEERING WHEEL + LEDS, BLACK TAILPIPE TIPS, HIGH EMOTION LOW EMISSION, SCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDS, MATTE GRAY STANDARD WHEELS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN NERO DAYTONA WB 508 ON MATCHING NERO 8500 INTERIOR, NERO 152 MATS, COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING IN ROSSO 0504, FERRARI STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, HARD DRIVE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, FOLDABLE REAR SEATS BACKREST, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
