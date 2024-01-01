Menu
Account
Sign In
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : POWER HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE ROOF, RED CALIPER BREMBO CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES, MAGNERIDE DUAL MODE SUSPENSION, PPF, CARBON FIBRE HUB CAPS, CARBON FIBRE STEERING WHEEL + LEDS, BLACK TAILPIPE TIPS, HIGH EMOTION LOW EMISSION, SCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDS, MATTE GRAY STANDARD WHEELS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN NERO DAYTONA WB 508 ON MATCHING NERO 8500 INTERIOR, NERO 152 MATS, COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING IN ROSSO 0504, FERRARI STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, HARD DRIVE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, FOLDABLE REAR SEATS BACKREST, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2019 Ferrari Portofino

32,476 KM

Details Description

$229,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ferrari Portofino

CONVERTIBLE|NO LUX TAX|CERAMICBRAKES|NAV|MAGNERIDE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ferrari Portofino

CONVERTIBLE|NO LUX TAX|CERAMICBRAKES|NAV|MAGNERIDE

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 11434388
  2. 11434388
  3. 11434388
  4. 11434388
  5. 11434388
  6. 11434388
  7. 11434388
  8. 11434388
  9. 11434388
  10. 11434388
  11. 11434388
  12. 11434388
  13. 11434388
  14. 11434388
  15. 11434388
  16. 11434388
  17. 11434388
  18. 11434388
  19. 11434388
  20. 11434388
  21. 11434388
  22. 11434388
  23. 11434388
  24. 11434388
  25. 11434388
  26. 11434388
  27. 11434388
  28. 11434388
  29. 11434388
  30. 11434388
  31. 11434388
  32. 11434388
  33. 11434388
  34. 11434388
  35. 11434388
  36. 11434388
  37. 11434388
  38. 11434388
  39. 11434388
  40. 11434388
  41. 11434388
  42. 11434388
  43. 11434388
  44. 11434388
  45. 11434388
  46. 11434388
  47. 11434388
  48. 11434388
Contact Seller

$229,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,476KM
VIN ZFF89FPA1K0240642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # N5975
  • Mileage 32,476 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : POWER HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE ROOF, RED CALIPER BREMBO CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES, MAGNERIDE DUAL MODE SUSPENSION, PPF, CARBON FIBRE HUB CAPS, CARBON FIBRE STEERING WHEEL + LEDS, BLACK TAILPIPE TIPS, HIGH EMOTION LOW EMISSION, SCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDS, MATTE GRAY STANDARD WHEELS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN NERO DAYTONA WB 508 ON MATCHING NERO 8500 INTERIOR, NERO 152 MATS, COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING IN ROSSO 0504, FERRARI STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, HARD DRIVE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, FOLDABLE REAR SEATS BACKREST, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG|COUPE|V8BITURBO|4MATIC+|NO LUXTAX|NIGHTVIS for sale in North York, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG|COUPE|V8BITURBO|4MATIC+|NO LUXTAX|NIGHTVIS 63,123 KM $119,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSTEERING|BACKUPCAM|SAFETYTECH for sale in North York, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks SV|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSTEERING|BACKUPCAM|SAFETYTECH 113,964 KM $19,987 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue S AWD|SPECIALEDITION|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECOMODE for sale in North York, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue S AWD|SPECIALEDITION|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECOMODE 106,209 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$229,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2019 Ferrari Portofino