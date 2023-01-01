$24,880+ tax & licensing
$24,880
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10176510
- Stock #: 154113
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD2KUC39023
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6