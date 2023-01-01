Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176510
  • Stock #: 154113
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD2KUC39023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera*Heated Seats, This is a Financing price: $24880 cash Price: $25888 The vehicle is ON SALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq *SUNROOF *Bluetooth *BACKUP SENSOR Actual pictures are provided All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy*** AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora, and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6 Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2013 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 166,000 KM
$21,880 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V 4WD EX
 123,000 KM
$24,480 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 139,000 KM
$11,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory