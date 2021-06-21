2019 Ford Escape

$21,500 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7462662

7462662 Stock #: UC14370

UC14370 VIN: 1FMCU9GD8KUC14370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UC14370

Mileage 72,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.