2019 Ford Explorer

177,000 KM

Details

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

PLATINUM PKG | NAV | PANOROOF|ACC |ONE OWNER |LOADED

2019 Ford Explorer

PLATINUM PKG | NAV | PANOROOF|ACC |ONE OWNER |LOADED

Location

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056954
  • Stock #: 4231
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT9KGA74231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4231
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Explorer Titanium PKG 4WD White Exterior on Black Interior comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated steering wheel, Panoramic roof, Adaptive cruise control, Lane keep Changing, Blind spot Monitoring, Sony Sound System, Trailer tow PKG, and more if you looking for Loaded, Clean Carfax and One Owner Explorer you are more than welcome to Elegant auto sales our professional Sales team is waiting to assist you


All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.
We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!
Elegant Auto Sales  Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $695, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-647-446-9392 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.
NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Elegant auto sales  will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.



Elegant Auto Sales


5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1 
Phone. 647-446-9392
Fax. 416-981-7616
(HWY 400 & STEELES)
Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00 am-5:00pm
Sunday :Closed 


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elegant Auto

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

