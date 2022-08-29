$27,588+ tax & licensing
$27,588
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT AWD BACKUP CAMERA
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
155,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9289600
- Stock #: A33422
- VIN: 1FM5K8DH7KGA33422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 155,211 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT RUNNING CONDITION. ALL-WHEEL DRIVE. 7 PASSENGER. $699 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9