** JUST ARRIVED! ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! FULLY SERVICED! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** LARIAT V8 5.0! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BANG & OLUFSEN SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, REAR HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, APPLE CARPLAY, 2H/4A/4H/4L, TRAILER BACK UP, 12V AC & 110 V PLUG INS, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, DRIVER ALERT, TRAILER BLIS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, USB PORTS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2019 Ford F-150

169,003 KM

$34,985

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT V8 | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER |

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT V8 | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER |

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,003KM
VIN 1FTEW1E53KKC72998

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 169,003 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! FULLY SERVICED! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** LARIAT V8 5.0! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BANG & OLUFSEN SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, REAR HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, APPLE CARPLAY, 2H/4A/4H/4L, TRAILER BACK UP, 12V AC & 110 V PLUG INS, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, DRIVER ALERT, TRAILER BLIS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, USB PORTS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2019 Ford F-150