**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** ECOBOOST POWERED, 4WD, SUPERCREW, 6 PASSENGER SEATING, PENDALINER BEDLINER, SIDE STEPS, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING GRAY INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, APPLECARPLAY, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply.

2019 Ford F-150

125,432 KM

$44,987

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD|ECOBOOST|SUPERCREW|6SEATER|BACKUPCAM|+++

12902033

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD|ECOBOOST|SUPERCREW|6SEATER|BACKUPCAM|+++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,432KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP8KFB85303

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6669
  • Mileage 125,432 KM

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** ECOBOOST POWERED, 4WD, SUPERCREW, 6 PASSENGER SEATING, PENDALINER BEDLINER, SIDE STEPS, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING GRAY INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, APPLECARPLAY, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$44,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Ford F-150