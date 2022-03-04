Menu
2019 Ford F-150

46,671 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT POWER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION

2019 Ford F-150

XLT POWER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

46,671KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8457951
  • Stock #: C26838
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KF000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,671 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

