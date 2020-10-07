Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

42,712 KM

Details

$22,897

+ tax & licensing
$22,897

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium *CERTIFIED!*|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER|SAFETECH

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium *CERTIFIED!*|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER|SAFETECH

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$22,897

+ taxes & licensing

42,712KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6133059
  Stock #: I010
  VIN: 3FA6P0RU5KR277389

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Agate Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 42,712 KM

Vehicle Description

**BLACK-FRIDAY SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! HYBRID POWERED, FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SAFETYTECH, DRIVER ALERT, TRACTION CONTROL, BLINDSPOT ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, PRE COLLISION ASSIST, REAR PARK AID, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CD PLAYER/ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SONY SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, VALET MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

