2019 Ford Mustang
GT California Special|PREMIUM|6SPEED|CONVERTIBLE|
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
- Listing ID: 10191528
- Stock #: M5387
- VIN: 1FATP8FF7K5154803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 26,237 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** CALIFORNIA SPECIAL, FEATURING : DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 5.0L V8 POWERED, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, BEAUTIFUL EXHAUST SOUND WITH ADJUSTABLE MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, LAUNCH CONTROL, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, RED STITCHING AND SUEDE INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, VALET MODE, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!
