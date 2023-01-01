Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

26,237 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

GT California Special|PREMIUM|6SPEED|CONVERTIBLE|

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,237KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191528
  • Stock #: M5387
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF7K5154803

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M5387
  • Mileage 26,237 KM

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** CALIFORNIA SPECIAL, FEATURING : DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 5.0L V8 POWERED, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, BEAUTIFUL EXHAUST SOUND WITH ADJUSTABLE MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, LAUNCH CONTROL, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, RED STITCHING AND SUEDE INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, VALET MODE, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

