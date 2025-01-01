Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER OPTION, LAUNCH CONTROL, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD PLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM B&O SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, VALET MODE, PUSH TO START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, TRACK APPS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2019 Ford Mustang

22,348 KM

Details Description

$33,987

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoostPremium|CONVERTIBLE|MANUAL|DIGITALDASH|RWD

12670467

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoostPremium|CONVERTIBLE|MANUAL|DIGITALDASH|RWD

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$33,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,348KM
VIN 1FATP8UH6K5172813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K4960
  • Mileage 22,348 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER OPTION, LAUNCH CONTROL, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD PLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM B&O SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, VALET MODE, PUSH TO START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, TRACK APPS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$33,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Ford Mustang