2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoostPremium|CONVERTIBLE|MANUAL|DIGITALDASH|RWD
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$33,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # K4960
- Mileage 22,348 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER OPTION, LAUNCH CONTROL, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD PLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM B&O SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, VALET MODE, PUSH TO START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, TRACK APPS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Favorit Motors
1-877-464-0622