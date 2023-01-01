Menu
2019 Ford Transit

111,822 KM

Details Description Features

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2019 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

111,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10195005
  • Stock #: A44099
  • VIN: 1FTYR2YM6KKA44099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A44099
  • Mileage 111,822 KM

Vehicle Description

low mileage , no accident  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
1791.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: Note: No rear speakers

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Step Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 9
Instrument Panel Bin
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Partial Floor Console w/Storage
000 lbs

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

