2019 Ford Transit

368,000 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T350

2019 Ford Transit

T350

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

368,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9074968
  • Stock #: 1227
  • VIN: 1fbzx2ym5kkb41227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 368,000 KM

Vehicle Description

T350 - 12 PASSANGER - LOW ROOF - 148 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - TOW PKG - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

