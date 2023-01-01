Menu
2019 Ford Transit

200,000 KM

Details

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T250

2019 Ford Transit

T250

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9934652
  • Stock #: 3527
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM2KKB03527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3527
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - MEDIUM ROOF - 148 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - BACK UP CAMERA - DIVIDER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

