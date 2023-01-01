$30,900+ tax & licensing
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Perfect Auto Corp
416-740-0205
2019 Ford Transit
T250
Location
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
416-740-0205
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9934652
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM2KKB03527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - MEDIUM ROOF - 148 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - BACK UP CAMERA - DIVIDER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4