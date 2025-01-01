Menu
****All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed, and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained licensed technicians to the highest standard possible starting at $695.

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

*** THE PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $1500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE.***

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, and, or typography mistakes found on any of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. Every vehicle is open, available and subject to a mechanical inspection at the manufacturer dealer at the clients request.

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

136,676 KM

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4

12172273

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,676KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTP9EED6KZ166549

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,676 KM

****All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed, and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained licensed technicians to the highest standard possible starting at $695.

 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

 

*** THE PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $1500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE.***

 

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, and, or typography mistakes found on any of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information don't hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. Every vehicle is open, available and subject to a mechanical inspection at the manufacturer dealer at the clients request.

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2019 GMC Sierra 1500