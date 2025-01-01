Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS!*ELEVATION PKG*LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p> </p><p>2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 ELEVATION 4x4 DOUBLE CAB FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE TRUCK WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND LOTS OF OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE HAS 20 BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TOWING MODE, POWER WINDOWS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, CYLINDER DEACTIVATION, 4x4 SELECTOR, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE IF $32,599 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** </p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

125,899 KM

Details Description Features

$32,599

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Elevation DoubleCab *LOW KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*

Watch This Vehicle
12803779

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Elevation DoubleCab *LOW KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1753672517266
  2. 1753672517774
  3. 1753672518202
  4. 1753672518647
  5. 1753672519082
  6. 1753672519525
  7. 1753672520031
  8. 1753672520533
  9. 1753672521007
  10. 1753672521472
  11. 1753672521927
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,899KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GTV2LEC8K1187998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 125,899 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS!*ELEVATION PKG*LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 ELEVATION 4x4 DOUBLE CAB FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE TRUCK WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND LOTS OF OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE HAS 20" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TOWING MODE, POWER WINDOWS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, CYLINDER DEACTIVATION, 4x4 SELECTOR, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE IF $32,599 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2015 GMC Acadia AWD SLE2 *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in North York, ON
2015 GMC Acadia AWD SLE2 *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*CLEAN CARFAX* 177,875 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS!* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS!* 113,785 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD *CERTIFICATION INCL*FINANCING*MINT* for sale in North York, ON
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD *CERTIFICATION INCL*FINANCING*MINT* 73,875 KM $21,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,599

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2019 GMC Sierra 1500