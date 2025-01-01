$32,599+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Elevation DoubleCab *LOW KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Elevation DoubleCab *LOW KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
$32,599
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 125,899 KM
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS!*ELEVATION PKG*LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 ELEVATION 4x4 DOUBLE CAB FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE TRUCK WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND LOTS OF OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE HAS 20" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TOWING MODE, POWER WINDOWS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, CYLINDER DEACTIVATION, 4x4 SELECTOR, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE IF $32,599 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
