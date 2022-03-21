Menu
2019 Honda Accord

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931196
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F94KA801626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Accord Touring, a Great Option for a Commuter Honda !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2019 Honda Accord Touring comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE that puts out 252 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "For decades, the Honda Accord has been one of America's best family cars. Its consistent evolution and remarkable execution has earned it a place on our 10Best Cars list almost every year—and it finds itself there again for 2019. It continues to top its class of family cars with driver-friendly handling and upscale accoutrements. Its fun-to-drive nature and various powertrains provide diverse performance that trends toward sporty. The Accord's hallmarks remain graceful handling, a spacious interior, and reasonable pricing, and after all these years, it's still earning our love and admiration. It's not only one of the best family cars for 2019 but one of the best cars, period," (caranddriver.com).

 

 "If you're in the market for a midsize sedan, there's no reason the Accord shouldn't be on your short list. The field is stacked with solid choices, but the 2019 Honda Accord offers the best mix of value, practicality and personality.

 

Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda Accord as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars, Best Midsize Sedans for this year."  (edumunds.com).

 

"Yes, the Honda Accord is a very good used car. It blends a roomy, comfortable, and upscale interior with pleasing performance. It has excellent crash test results, and it comes with a long list of standard and available features. Furthermore, the Accord's trunk size and fuel economy are great for a used midsize car.

 

When it was new, we named the Accord the winner of our 2019 Best Midsize Car for Families award because of its great combination of cargo and passenger space, safety and reliability ratings, positive reviews, and available family-friendly features." (cars.usnews.com).

 

Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, COLLISION PREVENTION, and ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

