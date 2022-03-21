$29,480+ tax & licensing
888-507-5798
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan LX CVT
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$29,480
- Listing ID: 8936182
- Stock #: 153944
- VIN: 1HGCV1F11KA805170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Accord Sedan LX CVT Automatic 1.5L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a Financing price: $29480 the cash Price is: $30888
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
*Bluetooth
*BACKUP SENSOR
*Alloy rims
*BSM
Actual pictures are provided
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Vehicle Features
