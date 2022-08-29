Menu
2019 Honda Accord

53,144 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

Hybrid Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

53,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9239428
  • Stock #: A12877A
  • VIN: 1HGCV3F93KA800229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,144 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Email The Humberview Group

