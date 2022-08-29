$39,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
2019 Honda Accord
Hybrid Touring
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
53,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9239428
- Stock #: A12877A
- VIN: 1HGCV3F93KA800229
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,144 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT
